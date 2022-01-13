Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and channel rank in January 2022

Devendra Singh Biroka is an inspiration to the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator is also known as Dev Alone, and players admire him for his incredible gameplay, which he executes despite his unfortunate disabilities.

His channel has seen massive growth in few years, with his subscriber count currently standing at 1.2 million. Additionally, the total views on his videos are at 63.85 million.

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID is 279122300. He is the leader of the HAWK EYE 07 guild, whose ID number is 60904813.

These are the stats of the content creator as of today, 13 January 2021:

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has played 22533 squad games and has 7291 victories, having a win rate of 32.35%. He has bagged 75263 frags in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has 2264 appearances in duo games and 484 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.37%. With 6838 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Finally, the YouTuber has played 1801 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 255, leading to a win ratio of 14.15%. He has accumulated 6373 kills in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has featured in 129 squad games in the current season and has come out on top on 33 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 25.58%. With a K/D ratio of 6.03, he has secured 579 kills.

Apart from this, the player hasn't participated in any other matches.

Note: Dev Alone’s Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Earnings of Dev Alone stated on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Dev Alone's monthly earnings are between $256 and $4.1K.

YouTube channel and channel rank

Dev Alone started his journey in content creation a few years ago. There are presently 640 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having 2.5 million views.

In the last 30 days, Devendra's channel has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 1.02 million views.

Additionally, Dev Alone's country rank on Social Blade is 723.

Edited by Siddharth Satish