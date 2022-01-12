AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and channel rank in January 2022

Sahil Rana, otherwise known as AS Gaming, is among the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is the second-most subscribed YouTuber from the country, making content related to the game.

Sahil’s overall growth in the previous few years has been phenomenal, and he only had over 40 thousand subscribers in January 2020. At the moment, that figure exceeds 15.6 million. Furthermore, the total number of views has reached 2.06 billion.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329. The content creator is the leader of the A_S ✓E-SPORTS guild, whose ID number is 70392909.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has competed in 8002 squad games and has 1261 victories for a win rate of 15.75%. With 21117 frags, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 3.13.

Sahil has 2291 appearances in duo matches and has 318 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 13.88%. In the process, he notched up 6301 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2743 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 356, leading to a win ratio of 12.97%. He has secured 10250 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

When talking about the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 25, the streamer has played one match in the duo and solo modes. In both, he has managed to get a single kill.

Note: AS Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

AS Gaming is an Indian YouTuber and is ranked 66th (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the monthly income of AS Gaming is between $15.3K and $245.4K.

YouTube channel and rank

AS Gaming began uploading Free Fire-related content to his channel a few years ago, and the oldest video is from around January 2019. His meteoric rise has occurred during this period, and the famous figure has gained 300 thousand subscribers and 61.344 million views in the last 30 days alone.

His country rank is listed as 66th on Social Blade.

