GT King’s Free Fire ID number, stats, monthly earnings, and more revealed

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, the man behind the massively popular YouTube channel – Gaming Tamizhan, is a Free Fire content creator. He makes videos in Tamil and is better recognized by his IGN – GT King.

His fanbase has expanded in the past few years, and the internet personality currently has 2.93 million subscribers, alongside 313.38 million views. Additionally, GT King has 510k followers on Instagram.

GT King’s Free Fire ID number and more details

GT King’s Free Fire ID number is 287597612, and these are his stats as of today, 11 January:

Lifetime stats

He has incredible lifetime stats in the game (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has competed in 18188 squad games and has 3614 wins to his name, resulting in a win rate of 19.87%. The player has notched up 51696 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.55.

In the duo mode, he has appeared in 1797 games and has bettered his foes in 3351, which leads to a win percentage of 8.90%. The YouTuber has secured 3351 frags for a 2.05-K/D ratio.

The content creator has finally played 674 solo matches and remains unbeaten at 48, with a win ratio of 7.12. With 1450 kills, he has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

The content creator hasn't played any duo games (Image via Free Fire)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Gaming Tamizhan has featured in eight squad matches and has 34 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Apart from this, GT King has played a single solo game but failed to get a win or a kill.

Note: GT King's stats are subject to change and were recorded at writing.

Monthly earnings

These are the earnings and other details mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the monthly earnings of GT King’s from his channel are stated to lie within the range of $4.2k and $67.5. Meanwhile, his yearly income is between $50.6k and $809.4k.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwar has been running the Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel for a while. The oldest video on it dates to approximately January 2019.

His numbers have steadily increased with the last three years, and in the previous 30 days itself, he has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 16.86 million views.

He has another channel called Gaming Tamizhan Official.

Edited by Srijan Sen