OP BNL’S Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in January 2022

Oussema Elloumi is a Free Fire YouTuber who runs the channel BNL, which currently boasts 7.64 million subscribers and 532.40 million views. The famous figure plays in the Middle East region of the game and is well-known among his fans as OP BNL.

He has amassed an enormous following over the last few years as a result of the fun videos he posts on a regular basis.

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID, rank and stats

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835. He is currently ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Bronze I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

These are the stats of the content creator as of today:

Lifetime stats

OP BNL’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has 29043 appearances in the squad mode and has 4044 victories, having a win percentage of 13.92%. He has accumulated 99101 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 84 out of 778 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 10.79%. With a K/D ratio of 2.09, he has 1450 frags.

Lastly, the player has participated in 1298 solo games and has come out victorious on 82 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 6.31%. With 2569 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Ranked stats

OP BNL’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, OP BNL has featured in 129 squad games and has bettered his foes in 26 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 20.15%. He has notched 516 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.01.

Apart from this, the content creator has not played any solo or duo ranked games.

Note: BNL's Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

OP BNL’s monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Oussema Elloumi’s monthly earnings through his channel are between $1.9K and $31.1K.

YouTube channel

OP BNL has been uploading Free Fire-related content to the BNL channel for several years. There are currently 401 videos on his channel, with the most popular one receiving 13.2 million views. According to Social Blade, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 7.78 million views in the last 30 days.

Additionally, Oussema has another channel called BNL TV.

Edited by Siddharth Satish