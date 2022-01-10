Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and best videos (2022)

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Gaming, is one of the most prominent YouTubers from India who uploads videos related to Free Fire. He is also recognized by his fans as Gyan Sujan.

His channel has witnessed considerable growth within the past few years, and his subscriber count currently stands at 13.3 million. Additionally, the total number of views on his videos is 1.88 billion.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and he is a member of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID number is 61721403.

The content creator is placed in the Platinum IV tier in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and the Gold I tier in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has played 19138 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 6832 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 35.69%. With 68787 kills in the mode, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 5.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has competed in 2235 matches and has bettered his foes in 510 games, equating to a win rate of 22.81%. In the process, the player has 6107 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Finally, Gyan Gaming has appeared in 1441 solo games and has 159 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.03%. He has notched a total of 2363 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming hasn’t played any ranked matches in BR-Ranked Season 25.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has played 1170 Clash Squad games in Free Fire and has 592 wins with a win rate of 50.60%. The YouTuber has 5693 kills with a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Monthly income (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Gyan Gaming is mentioned to lie between $11.7K and $187.8K.

Best videos

These are the best videos of Gyan Gaming:

1) 8 Years Boy Challenge Raistar | 1 Tap Shot Clash Squad 1 vs 1 | Garena Free Fire (25 million views)

2) A little help with a little smile gives meaning to human life. (21 million views)

3) Patil Vs Raistar 9 Years Boy | 1 TAP CHALLENGE | Garena Free Fire (13 million views)

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole factor in determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri previously created content related to Clash of Clans and other games before he finally switched to Garena Free Fire. Presently, there are 2280 videos on his channel, the oldest of which dates to January 2018.

In the last 30 days alone, the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel has gained 200 thousand subscribers and 46.948 million views.

