Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, income, and best videos in 2022

The rise in popularity of Free Fire has resulted in an increase in content creation in a number of languages. Insta Gamer is one of the most prominent YouTubers to upload videos related to the battle royale title in Malayalam.

In the previous few years, he has accumulated a sizeable fanbase on the platform. His subscriber count now stands at 1.54 million subscribers, while the number of views stands at 172.37 million.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 197218153, and he is the leader of the INFERNOZ guild, whose ID number is 65943416.

He is placed in Heroic in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Platinum III in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Insta Gamer has played 15327 squad games in Free Fire and has bettered his foes in 3271, leading to a win rate of 21.34%. With 38472 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 3.19.

In the duo matches, he bettered his foes in 313 of the 2210 appearances, with a win percentage of 14.16%. In the process, he has accumulated precisely 4800 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Finally, the content creator has outclassed his enemies in 123 of the 1737 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 7.08%. He has bagged 2784 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Insta Gamer has played 93 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 24, equating to a win percentage of 25.80%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 4.80, he has 331 kills.

Apart from this, he has participated in seven duo matches and has a single win, corresponding to a win rate of 14.28%. The player has 15 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The YouTuber has competed in 22 solo games and has bagged nine frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.41.

Note: Insta Gamer's stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Insta Gamer’s income

Income of Insta Gamer on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Insta Gamer’s monthly and yearly income are between $1K - $16.5K and $12.4K - $197.7K, respectively.

Best videos

1) Gloo wall using tricks and tips || top 10 tips || malayalam || #INSTAGAMER (1.2 million)

2) Daddy Calling ചതിച്ചു India Top Level Player He Said To Me #INSTAGAMER (849 thousand)

3) ഇതുനു പിന്നിലെ സത്യാവസ്ഥ || നിങ്ങൾ അറിയേണ്ട കാര്യം #INSTAGAMER (779 thousand views)

Note: Views have been taken as a criteria to determine the best videos of Insta Gamer.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has been uploading regular content for the past few years, and the oldest video on his channel dates to August 2019. On the Social Blade website, it is mentioned that the popular figure has acquired 10k subscribers and 4.11 million views within the last 30 days. He has a few other YouTube channels as well.

