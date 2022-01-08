X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, income, real name, most watched videos, and more in January 2022

Hemant Vyas, better known by his YouTube channel X-Mania, is an Indian content creator who generates various Garena Free Fire-related content. He has also competed in a few esports tournaments, and his incredible gameplay and the humorous commentary on his videos have won him a massive fanbase.

He presently possesses an incredible subscriber count of 1.9 million on his YouTube channel. Additionally, the number of views stands at 134.76 million.

X-Mania's Free Fire ID and stats (2022)

X-Mania's Free Fire ID is 97762833, and these are his stats as of today, 8 January:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

X-Mania has competed in 12702 squad games and has 3349 victories, leading to a win rate of 26.39%. He has accumulated 38755 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.14.

In the duo mode, the famous figure has remained unbeaten in 547 of the 3329 matches, retaining a win percentage of 16.43%. With 9713 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The YouTuber has also made 3110 appearances in solo games and has bettered his foes on 440 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 14.14%. He has notched 8798 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Hemant has featured in 56 squad matches and has six first-place finishes in the current ranked season, with a win percentage of 10.71%. At a K/D ratio of 3.68, he has 184 kills.

The streamer has participated in two duo games and has bagged five frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The creator has played a single solo match but failed to win or get a kill.

Note: X-Mania's stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

X-Mania's income

Earnings of X-Mania (Image via Social Blade)

X-Mania's monthly and yearly earnings lie between $320 and $5.1K, and $3.8K and $61.4K, respectively.

(Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

These are X-Mania's most-watched videos:

1) Grandmaster In 16 Hours With Wu-kong (12 million views)

2) ONLY M1873 CHALLANGE || SOLO VS SQUAD RANK MATCH #FreeFire (8.9 million views)

3) Xmania vs Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai Vs PAHADI Best Collection versus Ever !! #Xmania #FreeFire (4.4 million views)

YouTube channel

X-Mania has been running his channel for several years, regularly uploading content and streaming the battle royale title. His channel currently has 162 videos, the oldest of which is from July 2019:

He also runs another channel called MANIA, with 133 thousand subscribers and 901 thousand views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer