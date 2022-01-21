How to submit a request in Free Fire for diamond top-up, hackers, and payment related issues

Garena's team is trying their best to ensure that players have a good battle royale experience with Free Fire. This involves ensuring that there is fair gameplay by punishing cheaters and helping players resolve any issues related to payments in the game.

Hence, a Support page is available online where players can report issues and lodge complaints whenever necessary. These complaints are then taken into consideration by the Garena Free Fire team and duly resolved.

Steps to lodge a complaint for Free Fire related issues

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to lodge a complaint:

Step 1: They will have to head over to the official Support page or click here to be re-directed.

Players have to sign via the options provided (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Mobile gamers will have to tap on 'SIGN IN'. They can do so via any of the following options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei

Apple

Twitter

Step 3: They will have to tap on their Profile page and click on 'SUBMIT A REQUEST'.

Users have to choose "Free Fire" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players will have to choose 'India: Free Fire' thereafter.

There are four types of requests available (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once the form appears, users will have to fill in the necessary information like player ID, in-game name, type of request, and description. The following types of requests can be reported:

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

They will have to tap on 'Submit' (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Players have the option to add attachments like screenshots and videos to solidify their claim, after which they can tap on the 'Submit' button.

Players must be very mindful of fake diamond generator websites that ask them to enter their player ID. This ID can be misused in the future and can lead to a permanent ban.

To find a specific solution to their problem, players can go to the official website and tap on any of the options given below:

Account Issues

Game Concerns

Payment Issues

A series of questions related to the issue will be listed. Players can tap on the one that they need and follow the steps given to solve their problem.

