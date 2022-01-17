List of activities that can get you banned in Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire hackers and cheaters are a menace that ruins the gaming experience for other players. The developers work hard to strengthen their anti-hack system. Therefore, the publishers of the game, Garena, have strict policies against cheating.

From using unauthorised game clients to using bugs and glitches, several activities can get a Free Fire player banned. These activities create an unfair gaming environment and hence are not tolerated by Garena.

What can get a Free Fire player banned in Free Fire?

Reasons for getting banned in the game (Image via ffsupport.garena)

Garena's official support page clearly mentions the following:

As such, we adopted a zero-tolerance policy, any account found guilty will be permanently suspended and is final.

Here is a list of all the activities that will get players banned in the battle royale game:

If a player uses unauthorised tools that have an impact on game client.

If a user uses a modified or unauthorised game client.

If mobile gamers use non-official programs to go ahead of other gamers.

If they utilise bugs and glitches to their advantage instead of reporting them.

If they modify the model files to their benefit.

If players bypass the anti-hack system by transferring data locally.

If mobile gamers are reported by fellow gamers repeatedly for abnormal gameplay, there is substantial evidence to incriminate them.

Moreover, players cannot appeal to get their accounts back after a ban since the decision taken by Garena is analysed adequately before it is put into effect.

Garena's advice on its official Support page (Image via ffsupport.garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

To ensure that their account is not at risk, players are requested not to download the game from unofficial sources. They are also recommended not to enter their Free Fire account information on any fake third-party websites like diamond generator websites and more. Players should also avoid teaming up with hackers to take advantage of other mobile gamers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar