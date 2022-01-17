Can Free Fire diamond generators get you permanently banned? All you need to know

Free Fire diamonds are desired by all those who enjoy the battle royale game. This is because these diamonds can be used to purchase in-game accessories, characters, pets, and more.

To take advantage of innocent players, many con artists have launched fake diamond generator websites that offer to give away diamonds for free. Unfortunately, these websites do not work and will lead to an account ban.

Reasons why Free Fire diamond generator can get players banned

Here are three major reasons as to why diamond generator websites should be avoided at all costs:

1) Fake and illegal

Honest third-party websites (Image via SEAGM)

Websites that offer diamonds for free are definitely fake and illegal. These diamond generators take sensitive information from players that can be misused later.

However, not all third-party websites are fake. As an alternative to getting diamonds for a cheap price, mobile gamers can always head over to websites like Games Kharido, Codashop, and more.

2) Sensitive information and bugs

Fake diamond generator websites (Image via Free Fire Generator)

Once players use these websites or attempt to do so, their Android and iOS devices are exposed to viruses and malware. These bugs might infect their system and lead to severe malfunctions.

Players also have to enter information like their Free Fire ID. This information may be misused later and puts players at risk of receiving a permanent ban.

3) Garena’s fair play policy

Garena's advice on its official Support page (Image via ffsupport.garena)

As per Garena's official fair play policy, it is strictly mentioned that cheating of any sort will not be tolerated. The following is mentioned on their Support page:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn’t doing it to be nice. Money from gamers have become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Moreover, the Support page clearly mentions that accounts will be permanently banned if they use an unauthorized game client or unauthorized tools that interfere with Free Fire's game client. So third-party apps that offer diamonds for free should be avoided.

Players are encouraged to avoid these websites as no good will come out of it. They can instead participate in Free Fire events where the developers offer better deals on diamonds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish