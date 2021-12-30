Misleading Free Fire diamond generators and how they can lead to account ban: All you need to know

Aside from gold coins, diamonds are one of the ways in which Free Fire gamers can obtain exciting in-game items. Players have to purchase diamonds using real money and this method is called top up.

Diamonds, being the premium in-game currency of Free Fire, are pretty expensive and lots of players can't afford them. Hence, gamers often head over to diamond generator websites in the hopes of getting the in-game currency for free.

Fake Free Fire diamond generator website can lead to account ban

Diamond generator websites can be found in abundance online. They promote false information with regards to giving away diamonds for free. However, these websites are fake and illegal.

Diamond generator sites do not work but instead ask for sensitive information from the players. There is always a chance that information like Free Fire ID and the account name may be used against them in the future, due to Garena’s strict anti-cheating policies.

Free Fire gamers must steer clear of the websites mentioned below:

A Free Fire diamond generator tool (Image via Google)

Fake Free Fire diamond generator APK (Image via APK Bigs)

Fake Free Fire diamond generator (Image via Free Fire Generator)

Garena’s anti-hack policy says the following:

“Free Fire has a zero tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

Free Fire players need not be disheartened though, because there are other ways to obtain diamonds for free or at a cheap price. They can take part in giveaways and other official contests that sometimes offer diamonds as a reward. Mobile gamers can also head over to third-party websites to purchase diamonds at a cheaper rate. The offers at SEAGM and Games Kharido are given below:

Discounted top-up options (Image via SEAGM)

50 diamonds + bonus 50 – INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 – INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 – INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 – INR 4000

Discounted top-up options (Image via SEAGM)

Also Read Article Continues below

110 diamonds – ₹79

210 diamonds – ₹175

231 diamonds – ₹158

583 diamonds – ₹394

654 diamonds – ₹523

1080 diamonds – ₹870

1188 diamonds – ₹789

2200 diamonds – ₹1736

2420 diamonds – ₹1573

4450 diamonds – ₹3471

6900 diamonds – ₹5207

Edited by Mason J. Schneider