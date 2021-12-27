How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Season 44 Elite Pass rewards

Elite Pass in Free Fire is a method that can be used to obtain exciting in-game items. From costume bundles to backpack skins, there are a wide variety of items that players can get their hands on.

Garena comes up with a Free Fire Elite Pass every month, and this time Season 44 is all set to commence on 1 January 2022. To purchase the Elite Pass, players will have to spend a considerable number of diamonds.

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of the game. Mobile gamers must spend real money in order to top up diamonds in Free Fire.

Topping up diamonds in Free Fire

There are primarily two ways to top up diamonds in Free Fire:

1) In-game

Payment method in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Once players open Free Fire, they should tap on the Diamonds icon at the top of the screen. Then they must choose any one of the options that appear and pay the necessary amount to top up. The diamonds and their cost are given below:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 520

1060 diamonds – INR 1060

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

2) Third-party websites

Mobile gamers mainly opt for third-party websites because of their exciting offers and discounts. Websites like SEAGM and Games Kharido have exciting offers that players can sign up for. Here are the offers:

Games Kharido

Exciting discounts that players can avail (Image via Games Kharido)

50 diamonds + bonus 50 – INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 – INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 – INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 – INR 4000

SEAGM

Discounted top-up options (Image via SEAGM)

110 diamonds – ₹79

210 diamonds – ₹175

231 diamonds – ₹158

583 diamonds – ₹394

654 diamonds – ₹523

1080 diamonds – ₹870

1188 diamonds – ₹789

2200 diamonds – ₹1736

2420 diamonds – ₹1573

4450 diamonds – ₹3471

6900 diamonds – ₹5207

Edited by Shaheen Banu