Free Fire Season 44 Elite Pass release date and leaked rewards

The Elite Pass has long been one of the primary methods for Free Fire players to obtain cosmetic items. Gamers usually get a lot of value from it, considering the number of diamonds they spend. They receive two-themed bundles, skins for different items like backpacks, surfboards, and more, which others usually receive when they make it to the finish line.

Additionally, a new Elite Pass is launched every month. And gamers may work their way through by completing missions and earning a specified number of badges to attain the given reward. The existing Elite Pass started 10 days ago and will be available until the end of the month.

However, leaks for the upcoming Elite Pass have already surfaced, and players can get a glimpse of a few rewards.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44

Here are the details relating to the upcoming pass in Free Fire:

Release date

The Elite Pass 43 ends in 22 days(Image via Free FIre)

Since all Elite Passes start at the beginning of the month, Season 44 will kick off on 1 January 2022. The pre-order for the pass will begin a few days before its release.

Moreover, the prices are expected to remain the same, and the users in the Indian server will be able to get the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The difference is that users get 50 additional badges in the latter.

Leaked rewards

Here are a few of the leaked rewards for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44:

0 badge: Solar Zoomer

10 badges: KAR98K - Big Bang

15 badges: Star Splash Jacket

40 badges: Mercury Ink Jacket

50 badges: Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle

80 badges: MAG7 - Big Bang

100 badges: Asteroid surfboard

125 badges: Grenade - Sponge Planet

150 badges: Rocketeer Loot Box

200 badges: Violet Orbit backpack

225 badges: Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle

Players can watch the video given above to view all the leaked rewards.

Moreover, gamers must note that these are leaked rewards for the pass and have not yet been confirmed by the developers. Therefore all these must be taken with a grain of salt as these are subject to change.

