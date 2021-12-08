How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Recommended apps and alternative ways

Free Fire offers a selection of captivating cosmetic items that stimulate the players’ interest in purchasing them due to their aesthetic value. Additionally, there are a variety of goods that tip the scales in favor of users, therefore increasing the value of diamonds.

The appeal of these frequently leads gamers to search for alternate methods of obtaining diamonds for free since purchasing in-game currency is not feasible for everyone. Players should avoid utilizing mods or hacks and instead earn Free Fire diamonds through applications such as Google Opinion Rewards, Booyah, etc.

Note: The applications given below are based on the writer’s opinion. Readers should go through the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the applications before using them.

Best methods to get Free Fire diamonds for free

Google Opinion Rewards

Many players in the Free Fire community actively use it to get diamonds for free. Though it may require some time and considerable effort, it is one of the most trusted methods at the players’ disposal.

It is a survey app that rewards users with Google Play Credit for answering short and easy surveys. Users will have to collect enough credits to make a direct top-up. Even better would be to wait for a Special Airdrop which may provide great deals at just a fraction of the usual top-up cost.

Special airdrop provides a better deal (Image via Free Fire)

The above picture provides a glimpse of an offer that provides Moco character and 100 diamonds for INR 30, which would otherwise require over INR 80 in Free Fire's in-game top-up center.

Step 1: To earn credits, users may first install Google Opinion Rewards and set up their profile.

Step 2: Next, they will receive surveys, and by answering these, they will be rewarded with Google Play credits.

However, the frequency of surveys and the rewards will vary depending on the users.

Step 3: Players can use these credits to make the payment while making an in-app purchase.

Another alternative

The application features several events (Image via Play Store)

Booyah is an application launched by Garena in 2020 exclusively for gaming videos. The developers host plenty of events like watch and win, watch time, and more where users stand a chance to not only get the in-game currency but several other items as well.

Many of the events also require players to upload their clips as well. To be eligible for the rewards, they must bind their Free Fire account to the application.

