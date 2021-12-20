How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in India

Diamonds in Free Fire are in-game currencies that players can use to get hold of exciting accessories. These diamonds have to be bought using real money and are quite expensive.

Free Fire also has another in-game currency called gold coins that can be acquired in the game. However, the items that can be purchased using the gold coins are quite limited.

Diamonds can be bought via third-party websites, but players must steer clear of the fake websites that offer them for free. To make diamonds more accessible, Garena, the developer of Free Fire, took the initiative of introducing weekly and monthly subscriptions.

Weekly and Monthly Membership on Free Fire to get diamonds for cheap

Weekly and Monthly Memberships allows players to acquire diamonds for cheap (Image via Free Fire)

There are currently two types of memberships that Free Fire players can opt for: the Weekly Membership and the Monthly Membership. Aside from diamonds, players also stand a chance to win exciting rewards offered by the battle royale game.

Weekly Membership

This membership will provide players with 450 diamonds in total. Mobile gamers will get 100 diamonds immediately and 50 diamonds each by signing in every day of the week. They will also get the following rewards:

Weekly Member Icon

Discount Store Privilege

8x Universal EP badge

Second Chance

Players will have to pay INR 159 for the Weekly Membership.

Monthly Membership

Mobile gamers can get 2600 diamonds via this membership in Free Fire. The other rewards that they will receive are worth 3550 diamonds. The rewards are given as follows:

Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box

Free Fire gamers will have to purchase the Monthly Membership by spending INR 799.

Membership icon at the top of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

To purchase a subscription, players will have to open Free Fire and then tap the Membership icon. They will then have to choose either the Weekly Membership or the Monthly Membership and make the necessary payments.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan