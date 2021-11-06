How to get Free Fire weekly membership for rewards

With the previous OB30 release, the developers reshaped many different elements, including character abilities, guild UI, and other aspects of Garena Free Fire. One of the most significant changes was the alteration made to the Membership system in the game.
Now, memberships in Free Fire have been revamped, and users who purchase it receive access to a slew of additional benefits. They are basically better than the regular top-ups since they provide a higher number of diamonds, alongside other items.
Free Fire: How to get Weekly Membership
Players who purchase the Weekly Membership will receive 450 diamonds in total. It is divided as follows:
1) Receive 100 diamonds immediately upon payment
2) Claim the remaining 350 by signing in each day throughout the week (50 per day).
Apart from this, individuals will also be receiving other rewards, which include the following:
- Weekly Member Icon
- Discount store privilege
- Universal EP Badge
- Second Chance (Used to make up for missed diamond check-in)
All those who are interested will have to pay a total of ₹159 if they wish to acquire the Weekly Membership in Free Fire.
Users need to keep in mind that a top-up of 310 diamonds costs ₹250, while here, they are provided with 450 diamonds for a price tag of ₹159.
Listed below are the steps that should be followed by users to purchase the Weekly Membership:
Step 1: To begin with, gamers need to start the Free Fire application on their devices. After the game has booted up, they have to tap on the “Membership” icon located at the top of the screen:
Step 2: On their screen, they will find two different Membership options.
Step 3: Subsequently, individuals can tap on the button reading “₹159.00” underneath the Weekly Membership.
Step 4: To get that, users will have to complete the payment through the required method.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Once that is done, the Weekly Membership will be purchased successfully and 100 diamonds will be credited to them.