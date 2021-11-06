Guide to get 100% top up bonus in Free Fire this week

Free Fire regularly brings a diverse assortment of cosmetic items into the game. However, to obtain the majority of them, players must spend diamonds, which are the premium currency of the Battle Royale title.

Diamonds aren’t free and must be acquired with real money. As a result, users generally look for methods that would allow them to get the most value out of their top-up.

Free Fire’s Indian server has recently received a new 100% top-up bonus event as a part of the Diwali celebrations.

Details on the 100% top up bonus in Free Fire

This event started in Free Fire pretty recently (Image via Free Fire)

The “100% Bonus Top Up” is one of the events that players have been waiting for. It started in Free Fire on 5 November and will run until 11 November.

During this time, gamers can get a maximum of 1000 diamonds as a bonus upon their purchase.

Steps to follow

These are the steps to follow for an additional number of diamonds:

Players need to tap on this icon to visit the in-game top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: To begin with, gamers have to visit the top up center in Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: After reaching that, they will find a variety of options on their screen.

It is recommended that players go with the 1060 diamond purchase because individuals can only get a maximum of 1000 diamonds as a bonus during the event.

Choose the desired amount of diamonds to be purchased (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The required number of diamonds will be credited to the account upon completing the purchase.

After the completion of the payment, diamonds will be added to the accounts (Image via Free Fire)

Steps to claim the bonus from the event section

Players will have to manually claim the bonus amount from the event section.

Step 1: On the lobby screen, press the “Diya” icon to visit the Diwali events section.

Step 2: Under the “100% Bonus Top Up” tab, users will find a “Claim” button next to the rewards.

Once all these steps are completed, players will be receiving a bonus amount of diamonds.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha