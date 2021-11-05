3 best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free (November 2021)

Diamonds are an essential element of Garena Free Fire, as they are required for a variety of purchases. However, players must spend money to obtain them, and this is not feasible for a segment of the playerbase.

The inability to spend real world money poses a significant obstacle for individuals and results in them seeking alternatives to get diamonds for free in Free Fire. Fortunately, several apps are available on the mobile platform that enable users to obtain the currency at no cost.

Note: Before using any of the applications listed below, players are advised to read the terms of service.

Android apps for getting free diamonds in Free Fire (November)

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is GPT application used by millions across the world (Image via Poll Pay)

GPT (GetPaidTo) applications are a viable option, and one of the most popular of these is Poll Pay. Surveys are among the tasks that individuals are first required to complete.

Later, they will become eligible to claim/cash out a variety of rewards, including gift cards and more. However, these options are based on the country of the user.

2) Booyah

BOOYAH can be used by players to get free rewards (Image via Play Store)

Booyah comes in at number two on this list and is a fantastic option for players. Numerous unique events take place on the app, and they provide a multitude of special rewards, even offering diamonds at times.

As a result, participation in events on the app may provide an excellent opportunity to players. Gamers must remember to connect their Free Fire account to the application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by players for getting Play Credits (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is most likely the best method for players to obtain free diamonds. This application is really simple to use, and users only need to complete straightforward surveys. They will be rewarded with Google Play Credits for doing so.

Subsequently, users can directly purchase Free Fire diamonds using the accumulated Play Credits. They can also buy Super Airdrops using the credits as they offer a higher value per purchase.

Gamers should never resort to illegal means for getting diamonds in Free Fire as it could easily result in a ban.

Edited by Siddharth Satish