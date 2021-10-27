Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire easily

There's an intense desire among Free Fire players to get their hands on exclusive items like skins, costume bundles, and more. Unfortunately, all such content must be purchased through the use of diamonds.

This is a hurdle for many players as not everyone can afford to pay actual money on a game. As a result, they are obliged to explore other options to get free rewards or diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Best methods to get Free Fire diamonds for free (October 2021)

5) GPT Websites

Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (Get-paid-to) websites take the fifth position on this list of methods to get free diamonds. The first step for gamers is to complete offers, such as quizzes, and later, they will be eligible to withdraw their earnings.

Two examples of websites that can be used are Swagbucks and YSense. Please note that payout options vary depending on which country the player hails from.

4) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms (Image via YouTube)

Instagram pages and YouTube channels host custom rooms periodically. Participating and winning them entitles gamers to get their hands on various free rewards; sometimes, they even include diamonds.

Therefore, if fans want this currency in Free Fire, it's worthwhile to participate in the Custom Rooms.

3) BOOYAH

A variety of events with varying rewards are offered in BOOYAH, an app developed by Garena. Hence, engaging in all such events gives gamers a chance to get incentives, such as diamonds.

One thing that should be remembered is that players must link their Free Fire account to BOOYAH.

2) GPT Apps

Poll Pay is a GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

There are many GPT (Get-paid-to) apps on the internet, and their functionality is pretty much similar to those of the websites. Likewise, they must complete offers and tasks to get rewarded appropriately. The collected earnings can be cashed out at a later stage.

A few examples of the applications are Mistplay, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

In exchange for Google Play Credits, players must complete small surveys in Google's survey-based application, Opinion Rewards. Upon acquiring a certain amount of credit, individuals may use it to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

Otherwise, users can wait for super airdrops to make the most out of their credits as they give additional diamonds.

Note: This list is based on the writer's preferences. Users are advised to read the terms of service before using any of the methods.

