How to get 1000 diamonds in Free Fire via top up (2022)

Free Fire has two currencies: diamonds and gold coins, which can be used to purchase characters, pets, and accessories. While gold coins can be acquired by players in-game, diamonds should be purchased using real money.
The process of purchasing diamonds with real-world currencies is called top up. Players can purchase it in-game or via third-party websites. The two membership plans are also a good option if players want to receive diamonds at a discounted price.
Steps to top up 1000 Free Fire diamonds
Purchasing 100 diamonds can be a costly affair. Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to find out how:
Step 1: Players should open the battle royale game and then tap on the 'Diamond' icon.
Step 2: They will then get to see the various top up options appearing with their respective prices. Mobile gamers can purchase 1060 diamonds worth INR 800.
Step 3: Users should make the necessary payments. They can use their Google Pay balance to do so.
Note: The battle royale game often conducts events that allow players to claim exclusive accessories along with diamonds.
Alternatively, players can head over to third-party websites like SEAGM and Games Kharido if they want a discount on the cost of diamonds. The options in SEAGM and Games Kharido are given below:
SEAGM
- 110 diamonds worth INR 79
- 210 diamonds worth INR 175
- 231 diamonds worth INR 158
- 583 diamonds worth INR 394
- 654 diamonds worth INR 523
- 1080 diamonds worth INR 870
- 1188 diamonds worth INR 789
- 2200 diamonds worth INR 1736
- 2420 diamonds worth INR 1573
- 4450 diamonds worth INR 3471
- 6900 diamonds worth INR 5207
Games Kharido
- 50 diamonds + bonus 50 worth INR 40
- 100 diamonds + bonus 100 worth INR 80
- 310 diamonds + bonus 310 worth INR 240
- 520 diamonds + bonus 520 worth INR 400
- 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 worth INR 800
- 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 worth INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 worth INR 4000
Note: Games Kharido and SEAGM are currently down for maintenance.