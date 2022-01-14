How to get 1000 diamonds in Free Fire via top up (2022)

Free Fire has two currencies: diamonds and gold coins, which can be used to purchase characters, pets, and accessories. While gold coins can be acquired by players in-game, diamonds should be purchased using real money.

The process of purchasing diamonds with real-world currencies is called top up. Players can purchase it in-game or via third-party websites. The two membership plans are also a good option if players want to receive diamonds at a discounted price.

Steps to top up 1000 Free Fire diamonds

Purchasing 100 diamonds can be a costly affair. Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to find out how:

Players must tap on the diamonds icon at the top of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should open the battle royale game and then tap on the 'Diamond' icon.

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They will then get to see the various top up options appearing with their respective prices. Mobile gamers can purchase 1060 diamonds worth INR 800.

Step 3: Users should make the necessary payments. They can use their Google Pay balance to do so.

Note: The battle royale game often conducts events that allow players to claim exclusive accessories along with diamonds.

Alternatively, players can head over to third-party websites like SEAGM and Games Kharido if they want a discount on the cost of diamonds. The options in SEAGM and Games Kharido are given below:

SEAGM

110 diamonds worth INR 79

210 diamonds worth INR 175

231 diamonds worth INR 158

583 diamonds worth INR 394

654 diamonds worth INR 523

1080 diamonds worth INR 870

1188 diamonds worth INR 789

2200 diamonds worth INR 1736

2420 diamonds worth INR 1573

4450 diamonds worth INR 3471

6900 diamonds worth INR 5207

Games Kharido

50 diamonds + bonus 50 worth INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 worth INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 worth INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 worth INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 worth INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 worth INR 4000

Note: Games Kharido and SEAGM are currently down for maintenance.

