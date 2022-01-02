Free Fire Happy New Year Party event calendar and rewards leaked

Garena provides Free Fire players with the opportunity to obtain items by participating in the various events in the game. They have been engrossed in New Age Campaign events for the last two weeks, offering rare collectibles for free.

The leaks for the "Happy New Year Party" event calendar were circulated on the internet a few days before the end of the wonderful campaign. If the reports are to be believed, these activities will begin only a day after the New Age Campaign's last event.

Free Fire's upcoming event calendar leaked, likely to offer enticing rewards

A famous Free Fire data miner/leaker, Knight Clown, notorious for providing players with a glimpse of upcoming events, has posted leaks of the Happy New Year Party event calendar. According to their post, the new events in Free Fire will start on 10 January.

The following are the events and dates from the leaked Happy New Year Party calendar for the Indian server:

Collect New Year Tokens – 10 January to 18 January

Exchange Tokens for Legendary Gun skin – 10 January to 18 January

Login Daily for Rewards – 10 January to 19 January

Team Up – 10 January to 15 January

Bomb Squad Cup + New Map – 10 January to 15 January

Weekend Party – 15 January to 16 January

Try New Bomb Squad Map – 16 January to 18 January

Rewards

These activities will begin only a day after the New Age Campaign's last event (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the calendar has not revealed the exact rewards, users may easily recognize several weapon loot crates as part of the Login Daily for Rewards and Weekend Party events.

Furthermore, as the name implies, the Exchange Tokens for Legendary Gun skin event will give players an exciting skin. In addition, many vouchers are available at the Team Up event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since the developers have not officially announced the calendar, gamers should take all these leaks with a pinch of salt. Thus, events and the rewards mentioned earlier may or may not be incorporated into the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer