How to get monthly membership in Free Fire for daily rewards and diamonds

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire that has to be bought using real money. Possessing diamonds in the game allows players to access various items and accessories.

Get your hands on these exclusive items before the top-up event ends on the 21st of October 2021.⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Survivors! Diwali is coming soon, and to kick off the celebration, we have brought to you a top-up event! 🤩🪔Get your hands on these exclusive items before the top-up event ends on the 21st of October 2021.⏳ Survivors! Diwali is coming soon, and to kick off the celebration, we have brought to you a top-up event! 🤩🪔 Get your hands on these exclusive items before the top-up event ends on the 21st of October 2021.⏳ #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/SrRrU7FsCO

Since topping-up diamonds is a costly affair, Garena has introduced a new membership plan that players can avail themselves of. If players are not interested in the plan, they can top up diamonds in-game or via third party websites.

Free Fire membership plan to get diamonds for cheap

Since availing the Free Fire membership plan, many players have regarded it as a value-for-money deal. To get the membership, mobile gamers can follow the steps given below:

Location of the Membership icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players will first need to open Free Fire and then click on the Membership Icon.

Players have the option to choose between two types of memberships (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They will have to pick any of the two types of memberships that appear.

Step 3: Free Fire gamers will be redirected to the Google Play Store page, where they will have to pay the required amount to enroll for the membership.

What does the Free Fire membership offer?

There are two types of Free Fire membership:

Weekly

Monthly

Weekly membership

Weekly Membership is worth INR 159 (Image via Free Fire)

To sign up for the weekly membership in Free Fire, players will have to pay INR 159. They will get 450 diamonds and the following rewards:

Weekly Member Icon

Discount Store Privilege

8x Universal EP badge

Second Chance

Monthly membership

Monthly Membership is worth INR 799 (Image via Free Fire)

Monthly membership in Free Fire is worth INR 799. Players will be entitled to receive 2600 diamonds and the following benefits:

Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box

