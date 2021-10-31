How to get monthly membership in Free Fire for daily rewards and diamonds

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire that has to be bought using real money. Possessing diamonds in the game allows players to access various items and accessories.
Since topping-up diamonds is a costly affair, Garena has introduced a new membership plan that players can avail themselves of. If players are not interested in the plan, they can top up diamonds in-game or via third party websites.
Free Fire membership plan to get diamonds for cheap
Since availing the Free Fire membership plan, many players have regarded it as a value-for-money deal. To get the membership, mobile gamers can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Players will first need to open Free Fire and then click on the Membership Icon.
Step 2: They will have to pick any of the two types of memberships that appear.
Step 3: Free Fire gamers will be redirected to the Google Play Store page, where they will have to pay the required amount to enroll for the membership.
What does the Free Fire membership offer?
There are two types of Free Fire membership:
- Weekly
- Monthly
Weekly membership
To sign up for the weekly membership in Free Fire, players will have to pay INR 159. They will get 450 diamonds and the following rewards:
- Weekly Member Icon
- Discount Store Privilege
- 8x Universal EP badge
- Second Chance
Monthly membership
Monthly membership in Free Fire is worth INR 799. Players will be entitled to receive 2600 diamonds and the following benefits:
- Monthly Member Icon
- Discount store privilege
- 5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)
- 60x Universal EP Badge
- Weapon Skin Gift Box