How to purchase Free Fire diamonds for SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event

Diamonds are the in-game currency that Free Fire players can use to acquire characters, pets, bundles and more. This in-game money has to be purchased using real cash.
Since diamonds in Free Fire are pretty expensive, players often head over to third-party websites. The latest top-up event, SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II, allows players to purchase diamonds and claim exciting rewards. The event commenced today, January 15, 2022, and will continue until January 21, 2022.
Steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds via SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event
Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to top up diamonds in the game and win free rewards:
Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon.
Step 2: Under the “Events” section, they will have to go to the “SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II” event.
Step 3: Depending on their choice, they will have to tap on the “Top-Up” button beside the respective rewards.
Step 4: They will be redirected to a page where various top-up options appear. The cost of diamonds is given below:
- 100 diamonds are worth INR 80
- 310 diamonds are worth INR 250
- 520 diamonds are worth INR 400
- 1060 diamonds are worth INR 800
- 2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000
Step 5: Users will have to choose a top-up option for their preference and then make the necessary payments.
Step 6: Once they top up the necessary diamonds, they can tap the Claim option beside the rewards to add them to their Inventory.
Rewards offered by the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event
There are two rewards offered by the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event. They are as follows:
1) Pan: Hiphop Face – on topping-up 100 diamonds.
2) Gloo Wall: Pink Wink – on topping-up 300 diamonds.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The items given above are rewards for topping up diamonds. Players can use the diamonds purchased to buy other in-game items.