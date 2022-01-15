How to purchase Free Fire diamonds for SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event

Diamonds are the in-game currency that Free Fire players can use to acquire characters, pets, bundles and more. This in-game money has to be purchased using real cash.

Since diamonds in Free Fire are pretty expensive, players often head over to third-party websites. The latest top-up event, SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II, allows players to purchase diamonds and claim exciting rewards. The event commenced today, January 15, 2022, and will continue until January 21, 2022.

Steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds via SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to top up diamonds in the game and win free rewards:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Head over to the Events section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Under the “Events” section, they will have to go to the “SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II” event.

Step 3: Depending on their choice, they will have to tap on the “Top-Up” button beside the respective rewards.

Diamonds and their worth (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will be redirected to a page where various top-up options appear. The cost of diamonds is given below:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 5: Users will have to choose a top-up option for their preference and then make the necessary payments.

Step 6: Once they top up the necessary diamonds, they can tap the Claim option beside the rewards to add them to their Inventory.

Rewards offered by the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event

There are two rewards offered by the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II event. They are as follows:

1) Pan: Hiphop Face – on topping-up 100 diamonds.

Pan – Hiphop Face (Image via Garena)

2) Gloo Wall: Pink Wink – on topping-up 300 diamonds.

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink (Image via Garena)

The items given above are rewards for topping up diamonds. Players can use the diamonds purchased to buy other in-game items.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha