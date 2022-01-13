Free Fire Booyah event: How to win One Finger Pushup emote and bundles this month

Free Fire is back with its latest Watch to Win event. This event has given players the opportunity to acquire various in-game items, ranging from the One Finger Pushup emote to the Blue Phoenix bundle, for free.

Booyah is Garena’s own streaming platform where gamers can upload videos after creating a profile. To take part in the Watch to Win event, all players have to do is download the application and watch streams to win exciting prizes.

Watch to Win event in Free Fire and its prize pool

The Watch to Win event commenced on 4 January 2022 and will continue until 30 January 2022. Players must log in to the application and watch only 30 minutes of videos of their choice to be able to win exciting prizes.

Some of the prizes are mentioned below:

Blue Phoenix Bundle

Aurous Ascension Bundle

One Finger Pushup Emote

Shuffling Emote

Google Play Vouchers

Steps to win the One Finger Pushup emote and more

Players will have to follow the steps given below if they want to win the exciting in-game accessories being offered by the event:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

The “Booyah! Sign Up” section in the News tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They will then have to head over to the “Booyah! Sign Up” section in the News tab.

Step 3: Interested players will then have to tap on “Go To”.

The Booyah! page that will open after tapping "Go To" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the Booyah! page opens, they will either have to Sign Up or Log In using their Free Fire account.

Step 5: Players will have to spend at least 30 minutes watching videos on the app to claim their rewards.

Players have to download the Booyah! app (Image via Google Play Store)

Also Read Article Continues below

Alternatively, players can download the application separately to win the rewards offered by the event. All they need to do is to sign up and watch the videos using their in-game account.

Edited by Siddharth Satish