How to get free Star General Weapon Loot Crate in Garena Free Fire this week

Garena Free Fire never runs out of events where players can claim in-game items and accessories for free. The latest 'New Year Party' has quite a few exciting events that players can take part in.

The 'Welcome the New Year' event in Free Fire commenced today, 10 January 2022, at 4:00 AM IST and will continue until 19 January 2022 (3:59 AM IST). The event is currently giving away various weapon loot crates from which players can claim gun skins.

Free Fire – Welcome the New Year

New Year Tokens can be gained after completing these tasks (Image via Free Fire)

In order to claim the weapon loot crates, players will have to exchange New Year Tokens. The tokens can be claimed if players fulfill the requirements given below:

Play one Free Fire match – 1 New Year Token

Kill enemies five times – 1 New Year Token

Become one of the top five players surviving – 1 New Year Token

Play for 60 minutes – 1 New Year Token

Steps to acquire the Star General Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire

The calendar icon is present at the right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the home screen.

'New Year Party' section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users should then head over to the 'New Year Party' section and tap on 'Welcome the New Year.'

Step 3: Players must collect the New Year Tokens by fulfilling the conditions given above.

5 Star General Weapon Loot Crates is worth 15 tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Users should then go to the 'Exchange New Year Tokens' section and use 15 tokens to get 5 Star General Weapon Loot Crates.

These are other weapon loot crates that players can claim by exchanging New Year Tokens:

Also Read Article Continues below

5 Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crates worth 15 New Year Tokens

5 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crates worth 10 New Year Tokens

5 Superstar Weapon Loot Crates worth 10 New Year Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate worth 1 New Year Token (the token can be exchanged to claim the crate up to 99 times)

Edited by Shaheen Banu