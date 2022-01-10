7 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to maintain good K/D ratio

To find good teammates and guilds in Free Fire, having a good K/D ratio becomes a prerequisite. Without good stats, players will be on their own or forced to settle for second best.

Despite these stats being important, not everyone is able to maintain them. Their K/D ratio suffers due to silly mistakes or a bad strategy. Thankfully, by avoiding a few mistakes, players can try and improve their stats in-game.

Avoid making these mistakes that affect K/D ratio in Free Fire

7) Playing with random teammates

The most common mistake that users make is playing with random teammates. Without communication and basic coordination, the odds of survival are low. In most scenarios, the squad gets wiped out by mid-game.

6) Skill gap

While the skill gap is not really a mistake, it does hamper gameplay. Players tend to jump directly into ranked matches without mastering the game in normal BR mode. This makes gameplay difficult and victory near impossible.

5) Playing too rashly

Certain players don't have a strategic approach to problems. They go in guns blazing and spray the enemy in hopes of inflicting damage. These users end up getting eliminated in every match and subsequently have a very low K/D ratio.

4) Engaging the enemy when at a tactical disadvantage

To increase the K/D ratio, enemies must be eliminated. However, not every engagement is going to be in the player's favor, and walking away from a fight is sometimes the smarter option. Unfortunately, not everyone knows when to quit.

3) Not being proficient with weapons

Users proficient with different categories of guns can easily dominate Free Fire matches. However, mastering them takes a lot of practice. Not everyone is willing to invest time into practice sessions, and this leads to players being outgunned by enemies in every match.

2) Dropping into hot-drop zones

When trying to maintain a high K/D ratio, landing in hot-drop zones is the worst decision possible. Given how aggressive these locations are, players are unlikely to survive the first few minutes.

1) New to the game

As Free Fire expands with fresh content and more characters, new players are always joining the game. Due to being inexperienced, they often get eliminated during most matches. To avoid this scenario, playing in training mode for a while is the best option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Is K/D ratio important in Free Fire? Yes. No. 0 votes so far