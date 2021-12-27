5 best Free Fire guns with highest damage across categories (2021)

Garena Free Fire is not a game for higher-end smartphones, which is evident in the quality of graphics that it offers. However, the developers have provided players with various in-game items, be it characters or weapons.

The assortment of weapons is quite impressive, considering the size of the game and comparing it with other titles like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile. These Free Fire guns are divided into several categories based on their class and in-game stats.

Fans can compare these guns based on their attributes, like damage, firing rates, magazine capacity, accuracy, and more. Among them, damage is one aspect that decides if gamers will finish off enemies quickly or not.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the guns with the greatest damage

Shotguns and sniper rifles have more severe damage, while the same attribute for other guns is lower, implying that guns from SG and SR categories will get a place in the list of weapons with the most damage.

However, to diversify the list, each weapon with the highest damage from the primary categories can be listed as follows:

1) M1887 (Shotguns)

The M1887 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Damage - 100

Among shotguns, the M1887 has the highest damage rating, highest range, and a decent rate of fire. Players will have to make sure that their shots are on target to benefit from the increased damage.

2) AWM (Sniper Rifles/Marksman Rifles)

The AWM (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Damage - 90

A long-range weapon with the highest accuracy, the AWM deals the most damage among SR and Marksman Rifles. The KAR98K and the M82B also have the same damage rating, but the AWM can be equipped with more attachments, making it an easier weapon to operate.

3) M14 (Assault Rifles)

The M14 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Damage - 77

The M14 is miles ahead of other ARs when it comes to dealing damage. This marksman-like weapon boasts the best stats for range and accuracy in its class, making it a must-have option in mid and long-range battles.

4) Kord (LMG)

The Kord (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Damage - 59

Free Fire has a specific category for LMGs that excels in mid-range fights. Kord is the best choice for users looking for a gun that deals the most severe damage. However, despite its stats for damage, the Kord stands behind the M249, the best LMG overall in Free Fire.

5) VSS (SMG)

The VSS (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Damage - 54

Most SMGs in Free Fire are close-range weapons, but the VSS' astonishing attributes for range and the greatest damage within the class make it a great alternative to the M14.

