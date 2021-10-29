Free Fire watch to win event: How to win free Death Glare emote, Wukong character and more

The “Watch to Win” event in Free Fire is back and players are quite excited. Garena gives players a chance to win exciting prizes by watching videos uploaded on a mobile application called Booyah!.

Booyah! is a video streaming platform where Free Fire gamers can upload their videos. There are a wide range of videos that players can enjoy on the application.

How to win rewards via the Watch to Win event in Free Fire?

The new Watch to Win event offers exciting rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Ranging from a Free Fire character to an emote, Garena is offering exciting prizes via the Watch to Win event. Some of the prizes are given below:

Wukong

Diamond Royale Voucher

Death Glare Emote

The recent Win to Watch event commenced today, 29 October 2021. The offer to win rewards via this event will remain valid until tomorrow, 30 October 2021. Players need to watch any video in the Booyah! app for a span of 30 minutes to win any one of the prizes offered by the game.

How to watch a video on Booyah!?

Players have to watch videos on the Booyah! app (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can follow the steps given below if they are curious to watch videos on the Booyah! application:

Step 1: Players will have to head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and tap on the Booyah! application.

Step 2: They will then have to download and install the application on their mobile device.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will have to log in using any of the login methods given. They can log in via the social media account linked to their Free Fire account.

Step 4: Once they log in, they will get many videos to watch. They can choose any video they like and watch it for 30 minutes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After players have watched the videos, they can go to the in-game mail section of Free Fire to redeem the rewards that they have won.

Edited by Rohit Mishra