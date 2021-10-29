How to use Free Fire redeem codes on official redemption site to claim free rewards (October 2021)

Garena gives away Free Fire redeem codes from time to time that can be used to claim exciting rewards. These rewards range from gun skins to other in-game accessories.

Players can head over to Free Fire's official rewards redemption website and use the redeem codes to win prizes. They can check out the guide given below to learn more about the detailed process.

Steps to redeem rewards from the Free Fire reward redemption site

Step 1: Players will have to head over to the official rewards redemption website. They can click here to do so.

Players can log in using any of the six methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Mobile gamers will have to log in using any of the methods given below:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei

Apple

Twitter

Players have to enter their redeem code and click Confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They will have to enter their redeem code in the text field that appears.

Step 4: Once they have entered the redeem code, players will tap on the Confirm button. Free Fire gamers will receive a confirmation message indicating that their redeem code has worked.

Note: If players are using a guest Free Fire account, they will have to bind it using one of the options offered by the game.

Active redeem codes in Free Fire

Black Rose Rocker (Mask) (Image via Free Fire)

Here are two active redeem codes, the rewards they offer, and the server that it works for:

KC78CMCM8NK2: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Europe server)

FF10PRF6299F: Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

Note: If the above codes do not work, it has likely expired. Wait for the next set of codes to arrive.

Disclaimer: Free Fire players must remember that redeem codes are meant for a particular region. If the same redeem code is used on a different server, it will not work.

Edited by Srijan Sen