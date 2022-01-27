×
Create
Notifications

How to get Fierce Demilord Thompson skin in Garena Free Fire

Players can stand to win the Fierce Demilord Thompson (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can stand to win the Fierce Demilord Thompson (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Jan 27, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire’s Faded Wheel is back again with exciting rewards that players can win. Players will have to spin the “wheel” using diamonds. A random prize will be paired with a random item that is in the prize pool of the Faded Wheel.

This time the most attractive prize in the Faded Wheel is the Fierce Demilord Thompson. Free Fire players have time until 1 February 2022 to acquire the gun skin for as little as nine diamonds.

Steps to win the Fierce Demilord Thompson skin in Free Fire

As the name suggests, it is a Thompson gun skin that increases the accuracy by two points, boosts the damage by one point, and decreases the magazine size by one point. Since the magazine of the sub-machine gun is already high, the negative attribute of the gun skin is not that worrying.

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below to get the new Fierce Demilord Thompson in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They will then have to go to “Faded Wheel”.

Faded Wheel is the second last option on the list (Image via Garena)
Faded Wheel is the second last option on the list (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will have to choose any two items from the prize pool that they do not want.

They will have to eliminate two items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)
They will have to eliminate two items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will have to tap on “Confirm” and then “OK”.

Users will have to confirm their choices (Image via Garena)
Users will have to confirm their choices (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players will now get the option to spin.

The first spin is worth nine diamonds (Image via Garena)
The first spin is worth nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

The cost of the spins is given below:

  • First spin: 9 diamonds
  • Second spin: 19 diamonds
  • Third spin: 39 diamonds
  • Fourth spin: 69 diamonds
  • Fifth spin: 99 diamonds
  • Sixth spin: 149 diamonds
  • Seventh spin: 199 diamonds
  • Eighth spin: 499 diamonds

Prize pool of the Faded Wheel in Free Fire

At this time, the Faded Wheel is offering the following prizes:

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  • Sky (Parachute skin)
  • Shirt (White)
  • Weapon Royale Voucher
  • Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
  • Burning Flap Skyboard
  • Cube Fragment
  • Shorts (Black)
  • Box of Balance
  • Untamed Demilady Bundle

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी