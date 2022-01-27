How to get Fierce Demilord Thompson skin in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire’s Faded Wheel is back again with exciting rewards that players can win. Players will have to spin the “wheel” using diamonds. A random prize will be paired with a random item that is in the prize pool of the Faded Wheel.
This time the most attractive prize in the Faded Wheel is the Fierce Demilord Thompson. Free Fire players have time until 1 February 2022 to acquire the gun skin for as little as nine diamonds.
Steps to win the Fierce Demilord Thompson skin in Free Fire
As the name suggests, it is a Thompson gun skin that increases the accuracy by two points, boosts the damage by one point, and decreases the magazine size by one point. Since the magazine of the sub-machine gun is already high, the negative attribute of the gun skin is not that worrying.
Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below to get the new Fierce Demilord Thompson in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.
Step 2: They will then have to go to “Faded Wheel”.
Step 3: They will have to choose any two items from the prize pool that they do not want.
Step 4: They will have to tap on “Confirm” and then “OK”.
Step 5: Players will now get the option to spin.
The cost of the spins is given below:
- First spin: 9 diamonds
- Second spin: 19 diamonds
- Third spin: 39 diamonds
- Fourth spin: 69 diamonds
- Fifth spin: 99 diamonds
- Sixth spin: 149 diamonds
- Seventh spin: 199 diamonds
- Eighth spin: 499 diamonds
Prize pool of the Faded Wheel in Free Fire
At this time, the Faded Wheel is offering the following prizes:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- Sky (Parachute skin)
- Shirt (White)
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Burning Flap Skyboard
- Cube Fragment
- Shorts (Black)
- Box of Balance
- Untamed Demilady Bundle