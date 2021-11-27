Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Masked Warlord Bundle and Bone Fist this week

The Faded Wheel is a recurring element of Garena Free Fire, offering players a predefined set of rewards. Unlike some other Luck Royales, this one guarantees that users will obtain all the prizes within a specified number of spins, which is one of the reasons many prefer it to gain items.

Garena has added a new Faded Wheel to the game, which offers gamers a shot at winning two grand prizes, including the fascinating Bone Fist and Masked Warlord Bundle. However, unlike previous Faded Wheels, they do not have the opportunity for a free spin.

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire offers exclusive bundle and fist skin

The new Faded Wheel can be open until 3 December (Image via Free Fire)

The Faded Wheel has gone live today, i.e., 27 November, and will be available until 3 December. Fans will have to remove two items from the prize pool of 10 and make spins to acquire the items.

The list of items in the faded wheel are as follows:

Bone Fist

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 December 2021)

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Star General’s Backpack

Rapper Underworld Surfboard

Masked Warlord Bundle

Street Dominance Parachute

1x Cube Fragment

Maniac’s Jinx Loot Box

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Since the items obtained are not repeated, the overall chances of getting one of the two grand prizes increases. As a result, the cost of making spins will also subsequently increase.

The diamond cost for drawing the rewards is as follows:

1st spin: 9

2nd spin: 19

3rd spin: 39

4th spin: 69

5th spin: 99

6th spin: 149

7th spin: 199

8th spin: 499

To access the event and make the spin, readers can open Free Fire and then move to the Luck Royale section.

After removing the items, players can draw the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

They may select Faded Wheel and remove the two undesired items and make the desired number of spins.

Considering the cost of items in the store, this Faded Wheel offers quite an economic deal as users can attain a bundle, a fist skin, and other cosmetics like a backpack, parachute, and surfboard for 1082 diamonds.

