5 ways to get free diamonds for Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

The Elite Pass appears to be one of the most sought-after items in Garena Free Fire. The battle royale title's tier-based reward system provides users with a wide array of cosmetics like bundles, skins, and more after completing missions and earning a certain number of badges.

Every month, a new pass is added, and there are two paid versions for which players must spend diamonds. Many users cannot do so, prompting them to seek alternative methods of obtaining diamonds for free in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Obtaining free diamonds for Elite Pass

5) GPT apps

GetPaidTo apps, also known as GPT apps, are appealing options for users looking to obtain free diamonds. Poll Pay and Easy Rewards are two of the most popular options available on the Play Store.

To begin, individuals must complete the offers, which include surveys and other activities. Later, they will be able to cash out their earnings using the available methods. In general, gift cards are one of the options offered to gamers.

4) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms come next on this list, and they are frequently held by YouTubers, streamers, and Instagram pages. Those who win get a chance to receive rewards such as the Elite Pass itself or even free diamonds.

As a result, participating in the Custom Rooms can also give players several items in Free Fire at absolutely no cost.

3) Booyah

Booyah is an app that Garena had developed for gaming content. Furthermore, they host a plethora of unique events in which participants must complete a specific objective to be eligible for rewards. Diamonds are one of the prizes in some of the events.

However, players must remember to link their Free Fire accounts to this application to receive the rewards.

2) GPT websites

GPT websites work in the same way as the applications mentioned above. Similarly, gamers will have to complete the offers/tasks and then withdraw their earnings. They should keep in mind that the cash-out options will differ depending on their country.

Swagbucks and YSense are two of the most popular GPT websites on the internet.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is at the top of the list and is the best way for players to get diamonds in Free Fire at no cost. It requires them to complete simple surveys in exchange for Play Credits.

The credits earned can be used to attain diamonds in the game, which can then be used to purchase the Elite Pass. Users can otherwise save their points and use them later to buy super airdrops to get better deals.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

