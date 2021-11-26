5 best Free Fire Elite Pass rewards for upcoming season (December 2021)

The Elite Pass grants players access to a plethora of rewards in Free Fire, and it is issued on a monthly basis. Season 42, which is currently going on, will come to an end in a few days.

Following its conclusion, the forthcoming Season 43 December Elite Pass will begin in the game, with players able to purchase the two paid variants for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. Some of its prizes have already been leaked, and here are the top five.

Note: This is based on the leaks, and the developers are yet to reveal the rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43.

Best rewards in the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass

5) PLASMA – Joker

PLASMA - Joker (Image via Revealed SoulEven / YouTube)

Gun skins are usually in demand since they not only alter the visual aspect of weapons but also increase specific stats. In the upcoming pass, gamers will be able to obtain 'PLASMA – Joker' at 125 badges.

Since there aren't many PLASMA skins available in Free Fire, this will be one of the best rewards.

4) Beastly Wrath Skyboard

Beastly Wrath Skyboard (Image via Revealed SoulEven / YouTube)

Surfboards enter the picture when users drop from the plane during battle royale matches. Individuals will be able to claim a themed one this time, dubbed the 'Beastly Wrath Skyboard.'

Based on the leaks, players will have to collect a total of 100 badges to be eligible to redeem the skin.

3) Jeweled Hearts Bundle

Jeweled Hearts Bundle (Image via Revealed SoulEven / YouTube)

The Jeweled Hearts Bundle takes the next spot on this list. It is an excellent option for those wishing to get a female costume set in the game.

This is expected to be accessible once users reach 50 badges, and those who purchase the Season 43 Elite Bundle will be automatically qualified to claim it.

(Elite Bundle provides 50 badges immediately).

2) Poof (Emote)

Poof emote (Image via Revealed SoulEven / YouTube)

Emotes are one of the most sought-after cosmetics available in Garena Free Fire. Generally, in the quick-paced battle royale title, users are willing to spend a large number of diamonds to obtain them.

Now, as part of the Season 43 pass, users will be able to receive one called 'Poof' at 200 badges.

1) Crowned Spades Bundle

Crowned Spades Bundle (Image via Revealed SoulEven / YouTube)

The Crowned Spades Bundle is the main highlight of the upcoming December Free Fire Elite Pass and will be the final prize available to players at 225 badges. This will be a valuable asset that many players would want to acquire due to its incredible aesthetics.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would include six items comprising shoes, a mask, a head, a top, a bottom, and a face.

Edited by Shaheen Banu