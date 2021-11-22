Garena Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass release date, leaked rewards, and more

Most players consider the Elite Pass to be the most valuable commodity in Free Fire. This is because it allows them to obtain special costume bundles, skins, and a variety of other prizes simply by progressing through the tiers.

Considering that Garena offers these passes with themed rewards every month, they represent excellent value. The Season 42 Elite Pass is currently being offered and will only be available for nine more days.

As a result, players are already anticipating the next Season 43 pass and are looking forward to its release.

Details of Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass

The ongoing pass will be ending this month (Image via Free Fire)

The ongoing pass will be valid until the end of the current month. Following its conclusion, the Free Fire Season 43 pass will be available for purchase on 1 December 2021.

After the release, users will be able to acquire the two paid versions of the Elite Pass – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for a total of 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. The latter gives users 50 badges immediately, allowing them to claim a variety of rewards directly.

A pre-order phase for the pass is also expected to be available in Free Fire a few days before release.

Leaked rewards

Here are a few leaked items mentioned to be available in Season 43 Elite Pass:

One of the leaked rewards (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Note: Gamers need to note that these are just leaked and not the final rewards.

How to purchase the pass

After it is released, these steps can be followed:

Step 1: Gamers should boot up Free Fire on their mobiles and tap on the “Elite Pass” icon to access its specific section.

Step 2: Next, they need to press the “Upgrade” option. On their screens, they will then find two paid versions of the pass.

Step 3: As a next step, individuals must choose the desired variant and continue with the purchase.

After completing the process, the diamonds will be deducted from their Free Fire accounts, and the Elite Pass will be purchased.

