How to get diamonds in Free Fire without top-up (November 2021)

Diamonds are extremely valuable in Free Fire because they are necessary to acquire the majority of the game's exclusive items. However, the issue that occurs for many people is that they need to spend actual money on attaining them.

Because of their inability to do so, individuals look for methods that will offer them an opportunity to obtain free diamonds for their efforts without any top-up. Some approaches may be employed to accomplish the same goal. Here's a detailed guide on it.

Free Fire: Is it possible to get diamonds without top-up?

One of the numerous questions that occur in the minds of many gamers is whether or not diamonds may be obtained without any top-up. The answer to this is yes, and the following are the ways for it:

Redeem codes

Redeem codes appear as one of the methods by which diamonds can be obtained (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are often regarded as one of the most effective processes through which players may obtain free rewards in Free Fire. Developers issue them from time to time, and they may be redeemed from the official Rewards Redemption Site:

(To reach the Free Fire redemption site, please follow this link.)

Occasionally, a few of them include diamonds as a prize. As a result, gamers should seize the moment and redeem all valid codes to obtain in-game currency or, at the very least, other free items.

However, a couple of things need special mention, the redeem codes expire soon after release, and they are released for specific servers. Essentially, if players are too late, or if they try to redeem codes from a server different than theirs, they will be unsuccessful.

Events on BOOYAH!

Booyah can also be used to get rewards (Image via Play Store)

BOOYAH! on Google Play Store: Click here.

BOOYAH! is an application developed by Garena. Apart from the game content, it also includes a plethora of notable events in which players must achieve the appropriate tasks to be eligible for rewards. The list of possible rewards includes items like diamonds, gift cards, emotes, characters, and more.

Participating in these events and activities provides participants with fantastic opportunities. However, players must remember to link their Free Fire accounts to their BOOYAH! app accounts, or log-in accounts for the Rewards Redemption Site, to receive the incentives.

