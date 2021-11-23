Garena Free Fire working diamonds top up methods as of November 2021

Diamonds, Free Fire's premium in-game currency, hold a significant value. They are necessary for many transactions, including changing the name and purchasing the Elite Pass. Nevertheless, they are not free and must be purchased with real money.

Players have multiple avenues if they wish to top up diamonds in Free Fire. However, many are still uninformed of the procedures that can be used.

Working ways to top up diamonds in Free Fire

In-game

The in-game center is considered to be the best option (Image via Free Fire)

This is considered to be the primary way through which players can top up diamonds in Free Fire. Listed below is a guide on the exact procedure:

1) Launch Free Fire and tap the "Diamond" symbol to open the in-game center.

This icon will take users to the diamond top up screen (Image via Free Fire)

2) Individuals can find numerous top up choices on-screen. Next, they can select the number of diamonds to be purchased.

Free Fire gives the following options:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

3) Lastly, gamers may complete the purchase process to obtain the in-game currency directly to their Free Fire account.

Top-up websites

SEAGM is one of the most used options in the community (Image via SEAGM)

Tons of websites offer diamonds. One of the most used options is SEAGM, and it provides numerous top up options. Here are the steps that gamers can follow to utilize it:

1) To begin, they have to visit SEAGM's website on their device. Clicking here will take them to it.

2) Users need to choose the top-up option for their region. Subsequently, they need to select the number of diamonds and enter the required details.

(Price and options will vary depending upon the country of the user)

3) Payment can be completed to receive diamonds.

Unfortunately, other popular websites like Games Kharido and Codashop aren't available currently. Players will be able to utilize them once they are back.

Edited by Ravi Iyer