How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get free legendary skins this week

Garena Free Fire's top-up events have emerged as one of the most exciting ways for players to get free rewards in the game. They are ideal for people who purchase diamonds in the game on a regular basis.

For those who are unfamiliar with top-up events, they essentially award freebies to individuals who purchase a specific number of diamonds. At the moment, 'Booyah Day Top Up II' is running in the game, and it provides two exclusive skins to the users.

A step-by-step guide to top-up diamonds and free rewards in Free Fire

'Booyah Day Top Up II' commenced on 22 November and will stay available till 27 November in Free Fire. The two items available to the players include 'Sports Car - Booyah Day 2021' and 'Gloo Wall – Booyah Day 2021.'

In order to receive them, gamers would have to buy a total of 100 diamonds and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Players need to top-up diamonds to acquire the cosmetics

Listed below is a detailed guide for accomplishing the same:

Step 1: To begin, gamers will need to tap on the 'Diamond' icon present on the top of the main lobby screen:

Users must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will take users to the in-game top-up center. Later, they can proceed and select the number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Select the required one and complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the options available:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: As the next step, individuals must complete the payment to get the diamonds.

Redeem the free 'Booyah Day Top UP II' cosmetics

Once that is done, the items can be manually redeemed by the players:

Step 1: Select the 'Calendar' symbol on the lobby screen to visit the events tab. After that, they must select the 'Booyah Day Top Up II' section.

These two rewards can be claimed after the diamonds are purchased (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, tap on the 'Booyah Day Top Up II' option. There will be a 'Claim' button next to each of the items, and clicking on it will redeem them.

The rewards can be equipped from the 'Collection' after they have been claimed.

