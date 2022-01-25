How to get new Fierce Demilord Bundle in Garena Free Fire

Bundles are costumes in Free Fire that players can purchase to alter the appearance of their characters. The developers have now re-introduced the Fierce Demilord Bundle, which is one of the most desirable bundles in the battle royale game.
Mobile gamers can acquire the bundle via the Moco Store on Free Fire. Players will be given a fixed reward pool out of which they can pick two prizes of their choosing.
Fierce Demilord Bundle with Free Fire detailed
The Fierce Demilord Bundle is one of the Grand Prizes in the Moco Store. The prize was re-introduced on January 23, 2022 and will be up for grabs till January 29, 2022. Other prizes in the Grand Prizes section are as follows:
- Legionaries Bundle
- Valkyrie Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba
- Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian
- Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator
Bonus prizes include:
- Woodpecker – Fierce Demilord
- SPAS12 – Skull Hunter
- AN94 – Art of War
- Fancy Hands emote
- Dimitri character
- Name change card
Steps to acquire the Fierce Demilord Bundle
Players must follow the steps given below to get the new Fierce Demilord Bundle:
Step 1: Mobile gamers should open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.
Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Moco Store option.
Step 3: From the given prize pool, mobile gamers will have to select the Fierce Demilord Bundle under the Grand Prizes section.
Step 4: Players will also have to select an item from the Bonus Prizes section.
Step 5: They will have to then tap on Confirm. A list of prize pools will appear. Aside from the prizes that the player has selected, the list of prizes includes the following:
- Dawnlit Drago Parachute
- 1x Cube Fragment
- Dawnlit Drago Backpack
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: February 28, 2022)
Step 6: Players will then have to tap on Spin, for which they will need to spend 9 diamonds in the first round.
Mobile gamers can spin for a maximum of 6 times that will allow them to acquire the entire prize pool. However, the number of diamonds spent will increase with every spin.
The maximum number of diamonds a player can spend to acquire the entire prize pool is 854 diamonds. It is distributed as follows:
- First spin: 9 diamonds
- Second spin: 19 diamonds
- Third spin: 49 diamonds
- Fourth spin: 79 diamonds
- Fifth spin: 199 diamonds
- Sixth spin: 499 diamonds