How to get new Fierce Demilord Bundle in Garena Free Fire

Bundles are costumes in Free Fire that players can purchase to alter the appearance of their characters. The developers have now re-introduced the Fierce Demilord Bundle, which is one of the most desirable bundles in the battle royale game.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



Available till 29th January.



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle!Available till 29th January. Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle! 😎Available till 29th January.⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/cNjJxlThAa

Mobile gamers can acquire the bundle via the Moco Store on Free Fire. Players will be given a fixed reward pool out of which they can pick two prizes of their choosing.

Fierce Demilord Bundle with Free Fire detailed

The Fierce Demilord Bundle is one of the Grand Prizes in the Moco Store. The prize was re-introduced on January 23, 2022 and will be up for grabs till January 29, 2022. Other prizes in the Grand Prizes section are as follows:

Legionaries Bundle

Valkyrie Bundle

Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba

Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian

Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator

Bonus prizes include:

Woodpecker – Fierce Demilord

SPAS12 – Skull Hunter

AN94 – Art of War

Fancy Hands emote

Dimitri character

Name change card

Steps to acquire the Fierce Demilord Bundle

Players must follow the steps given below to get the new Fierce Demilord Bundle:

Step 1: Mobile gamers should open the battle royale game and then tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Moco Store option.

Grand Prizes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: From the given prize pool, mobile gamers will have to select the Fierce Demilord Bundle under the Grand Prizes section.

Bonus Prizes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players will also have to select an item from the Bonus Prizes section.

Players will have to confirm their choices (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: They will have to then tap on Confirm. A list of prize pools will appear. Aside from the prizes that the player has selected, the list of prizes includes the following:

Dawnlit Drago Parachute

1x Cube Fragment

Dawnlit Drago Backpack

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: February 28, 2022)

First spin is worth 9 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Players will then have to tap on Spin, for which they will need to spend 9 diamonds in the first round.

Mobile gamers can spin for a maximum of 6 times that will allow them to acquire the entire prize pool. However, the number of diamonds spent will increase with every spin.

The maximum number of diamonds a player can spend to acquire the entire prize pool is 854 diamonds. It is distributed as follows:

First spin: 9 diamonds

Second spin: 19 diamonds

Third spin: 49 diamonds

Fourth spin: 79 diamonds

Fifth spin: 199 diamonds

Sixth spin: 499 diamonds

Edited by Danyal Arabi