×
Create
Notifications

Free Fire Moco Store in January 2022: How to get new bundles and skins this week

The new bundle in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)
The new bundle in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 23, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Feature

Garena introduced the Demi Wings backpack to Free Fire as one of the rewards for the top-up event, which went live yesterday. It received a positive response from the community and the developers are back with the Fierce Demilord Bundle, which is currently available in the Moco Store.

Free Fire players prefer the Moco Store since it is similar to a Faded Wheel in that gamers have some influence over their reward pool. Additionally, they are guaranteed a set of rewards within a specified number of spins, reflecting the total cost of obtaining the grand prizes.

New Moco Store in Garena Free Fire provides multiple bundles and Gloo Wall skins

The new Moco Store in Free Fire offers the Fierce Demilord Bundle and several other rewards and is now available. It will be accessible until 29 January. After accessing the event, users can choose one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize they wish to attain.

Grand prizes

The Grand Prizes (Image via Garena)
The Grand Prizes (Image via Garena)
  • Fierce Demilord Bundle
  • Legionaries Bundle
  • Valkyrie Bundle
  • Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba
  • Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian
  • Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator

Bonus prizes

The Bonus Prizes (Image via Garena)
The Bonus Prizes (Image via Garena)
  • Woodpecker – Fierce Demilord
  • SPAS12 – Skull Hunter
  • AN94 – Art of War
  • Fancy Hands emote
  • Dimitri character
  • Name change card

After they have selected the prizes, a new prize pool of four pre-determined and two selected items will be displayed.

The prize pool (Image via Garena)
The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Here is the list:

  • Dawnlit Drago Parachute
  • 1x Cube Fragment
  • Dawnlit Drago Backpack
  • 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)
  • Two other selected items

Gamers can draw an item at random by making the spins. Once obtained, the items will not be repeated and hence the cost of making the spin will increase. The exact cost is:

  • Nine diamonds
  • 19 diamonds
  • 49 diamonds
  • 79 diamonds
  • 199 diamonds
  • 499 diamonds

As a result, gamers may acquire the entire prize pool for 854 diamonds, which is a fantastic deal since a single exclusive bundle costs more than this in the store. Subsequently, gamers with sufficient diamonds should not skip out on this opportunity.

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Users can open Luck Royale and select the Moco Store section.

Players need to confirm the selection (Image via Garena)
Players need to confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they need to select one item for each section and click the confirm button.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Step 3: Finally, draw rewards by spending diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी