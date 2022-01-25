Free female characters in Garena Free Fire: Event date, best characters and more

There are a total of fifteen female characters in Free Fire. While four of them possess active abilities, eleven have passive skills that can be used in all matches. The game rarely comes up with events that offer characters free of cost.

However, to celebrate the female characters, the Battle Royale game has come up with an event called “She Plays Free Fire,” where players can pick female characters for trial and claim any one of them for free.

A look at "She Plays Free Fire" event and how players can take part in it

The event will commence at 4:00 AM IST on January 29, 2022, and will draw to a close at 3:59 AM IST on January 30, 2022. Out of the fifteen characters, thirteen are being offered for free.

Players can follow the steps given below to log in and claim one for free:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will open the game and tap on the "Calendar" icon.

"She Plays Free Fire" tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to go to the “She Plays Free Fire” tab.

Step 3: Players could then tap on the “Get Free Character” option.

Step 4: Users will then have to tap on the Yellow Box beside the character of their preference.

Step 5: They can scroll down and tap the "Claim" option.

Best female characters that players can opt for in Free Fire

Here are five of the best female characters that players can choose from:

1) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Garena)

Xayne temporarily restores HP to players and is capable of causing increased damage to gloo walls and shields.

2) Dasha

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Dasha reduces the total recoil and recoil build-up of a gun. She also brings about a reduction in the damage caused due to falls and the time to recover from such falls.

3) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Kapella is an underrated character that increases the healing effects of items and healing time and reduces a knocked-down ally's HP loss.

4) Misha

Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Garena)

Misha increases the driving speed and reduces the damage taken by players inside the vehicle.

5) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124 has the capability to convert EPs into HPs.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

