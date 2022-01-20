'She Plays Free Fire' event calendar: All upcoming events and rewards revealed

Garena brings new events to Free Fire on a routine basis, and players keenly anticipate their introduction to the game. They have recently added a calendar, which reveals information about the events that are set to take place in the coming few days.

The campaign is titled "She Plays Free Fire" and will run between 22 January and 1 February. During this specific period, gamers can participate in various events and get female-themed rewards, including a free character and more.

Details about 'She Plays Free Fire' event calendar

These are the five events that will be running as part of the She Plays Free Fire:

Gather for Party (22 January – 25 January)

7-day trials of all characters can be obtained (Image via Garena)

Users must complete the required objectives to claim the Free Fire rewards from this event. Items up for grabs include character trials and more. Listed below are the tasks they need to complete:

1) Play one match to get a seven-day character trial of:

Olivia Nikita Misha Caroline Moco Laura A124 Shani Notora Steffie Kapella Dasha Xayne

2) Play three matches with friends to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

3) Kill enemies 10 times to get 500x Universal Fragments

4) Play 20 matches to get the Moco Doll Backpack

Suit Her Up – Collect (24 January – 1 February), Exchange (29 January – 1 February)

Suit Her Up features a legendary costume bundle (Image via Garena)

Suit Her Up requires users to collect 'SHE Tokens' by completing missions. Later, the same tokens can be exchanged for the following items after the redemption period starts on 29 January:

1) Ruthless Jinx Bundle: 15x SHE Token (can be exchanged once)

2) 500x Universal Fragment: 10x SHE Token (can be exchanged five times)

3) Weapon Royale Voucher: 5x SHE Token (can be exchanged five times)

4) Random Loadout Loot Crate: 1x SHE Token (can be exchanged 99 times)

Daily Login Rewards (26 January – 1 February)

7-day trials of the costume sets are accessible (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login Reward gives the users unique items on each of the seven days of login. They include a trial of three costume bundles:

1) Glacier Hollowface

2) Cosmic Ridge

3) Carbon Time-Hopper

Additionally, on the second, sixth and seventh day of login, they will get 500x Universal Fragments, 2x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate, and 2x Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate respectively.

Get Her Support / Get Free Character (29 January)

One of the characters can be claimed (Image via Garena)

Users have the opportunity to claim a free female Free Fire character in this event. The ones available for redemption include:

Olivia Nikita Misha Caroline Moco Laura A124 Shani Notora Steffie Kapella Dasha Xayne

Note that only one character can be claimed.

Play time Reward (29 January – 30 January)

Users must play Free Fire for a particular duration (Image via Garena)

In the Play Time Reward event, gamers have to play for a set duration of time to get the items listed below:

1) Login one day: 1000x Universal Fragment

2) Play 30 minutes: 2000x Universal Fragment and Detective Panda

3) Play 60 minutes: Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

