5 best female Free Fire characters of 2021

Characters are one of the elements that separate Free Fire from all other mobile battle royale titles. The game has 40 plus options available to users besides the default one, each of which carries the ability to influence a particular aspect of the gameplay.

The developers released a handful of characters in 2021, a majority of which were available for free as part of login rewards and top-up events. More interestingly, users can equip other characters' abilities by purchasing the skill slot. However, only one active ability can be equipped.

Note: The list below is based on the writer's opinion.The choice of characters will vary depending on the players' preference.

2021's best female characters in Free Fire including Dasha, Clu and more

5) Laura

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Price: 6000 gold or 399 diamonds

There are several characters in Free Fire whose abilities on a standalone basis pale in comparison to the available options; however, they are instrumental in character combinations. Laura is among them and is widely used by players inclined towards sniping.

Laura primarily increases the accuracy when users are scoped in by 10% at the first level. This accuracy further increases to 35% at the maximum level.

4) Clu

Clu (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Price: 8000 gold or 499 diamonds

Even if only one team member utilizes Clu's ability, the entire team can enjoy the benefits. It provides users with the location of enemies who are not in prone or squat positions within the 50m range.

The ability lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown of 75. Moreover, the enemy locations are shared with the entire team. This information will be game changing in the final few zones.

3) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Partying On

Price: 8000 gold or 499 diamonds

Dasha has one of the excellent passive abilities for the character combination and can easily be used by newer players. It reduces the fall damage by 30% and the recovery time from these falls by 60%. Another key element is the reduction in the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each.

Using this character, players can spray more effectively due to lower recoil. Also, they will be able to jump from the rooftop without much damage.

2) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Price: 8000 gold or 499 diamonds

Xayne is one effective female character in Free Fire. It was released in Xayne Top Up in April 2021. It suits users who are inclined towards aggressive gameplay since it gives them an additional 80 HP, which eventually decays over time.

Moreover, an additional 40% increased damage to the walls and shields make it easier for users to rush on enemies. All of this lasts for 10 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 150 seconds.

1) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Price: 6000 gold or 399 diamonds

A124 was added in 2019 and was not being actively used. The reason for this was that the EP to HP conversion was relatively slow, and there was an extensive cooldown. In the OB27 update, A124 was buffed so that players would actively use the character.

Now at the first level, the Thrill of Battle converts 20 EP to HP within 4 seconds. Moreover, the cooldown is set at only 10 seconds.

Edited by Sabine Algur