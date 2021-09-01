5 best passive abilities to use in Free Fire in September 2021

Characters are one of Free Fire's most distinguishing aspects, since each has unique abilities to improve overall gameplay. These abilities have made a select few of them the most desired items within the game.

There are two types of abilities: active and passive. The former must be activated, but the latter is constantly active. Users may also combine the abilities of up to four characters to create a combination. All these combinations can only have a single active character, which elevates the importance of a passive character.

Note: This list is based on the opinion of the writer and one might prefer a particular character over the other.

Top 5 Free Fire character combination

5) Shirou

Shirou - Damage Delivered (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Damage Delivered

Shirou was added to the game after the OB27 update and was one of the sign-in rewards during the events. The ability damage delivered tags the attackers within an 80m range of 6 seconds. The first shot on the marked enemies will deal 50% additional armor penetration. The cooldown of this ability is set at 6 seconds.

At level 6, the first shot on the marked enemy will deal 100% armor penetration, while the cooldown stands at 20 seconds.

4) Maro

Maro - Falcon Fervor (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Maro is another wonderful character that has a passive ability. He was added to the battle royale title after its association with Mohammed Ramadan.

His ability is called Falcon Fervor. It increases the damage up to 5% with distance at the base level. On top of this, damage against marked enemies also raises by 1%. Upon reaching its maximum potential, this rises to 25% and 3.5%, respectively.

Hence, it can be paired with characters like Shirou to have better performance. Players can use this character in long-range fights efficiently.

3) Jai

Jai - Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Raging Reload

Jai is the in-game persona of the Bollywood superstar – Hrithik Roshan. Raging Reload returns a certain percentage of the gun's magazine automatically after knocking down an opponent. This ability gets back 30% of the magazine at the first level, with it later increasing to 45%.

However, it is worth noting that the ability is restricted to assault rifles, pistols, SMG, and shotguns. This helps with aggressive gameplay, as the issue of reloading is almost removed.

2) D-Bee

D-Bee - Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bullet Beats

D-Bee is among the latest additions to the list of characters, and it was added a few updates back with OB28. His "Bullet Beats" ability is quite potent for those who prefer rush gameplay.

It increases the movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 10% when the players are firing while moving. Both of these are buffed as the level of the character increases, and they go up to around 15% and 35% at level 6.

1) Jota

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Joe Taslim, the Indonesian actor, was immortalized as a Free Fire character back in 2020. Jota's ability Sustained Raids was buffed in the OB29 update. It now replenishes some health points when users hit their opponents. Moreover, users will also gain HP upon knocking enemies. The HP recovered is set at 10% at the first level and later buffed to 20%.

Jota is an excellent choice for character combinations aimed at rush gameplay, as health points will be restored automatically.

