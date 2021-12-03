Top 5 Garena Free Fire tips and tricks to play against Chrono in BR mode

Following the Free Fire OB31 update, Chrono's ability has been cut short. He is no longer the apex predator in-game, as his shield has been reduced to a 360° gloo wall running on a timer.

With the nerf in place, countering him should be easy. However, many players still struggle to find an effective counter against the force field. Nevertheless, by following these tips and tricks, they will be able to make quick work of Chrono in combat.

Learn how to defeat Chrono in Free Fire by following these simple suggestions

5) When Chrono's ability is used, get into a better firing position

Chrono's shield in Free Fire has 800 HP, enabling it to absorb a lot of damage. Rather than destroying the protection, users should get into a better firing position and wait for it to end.

This will enable them to land accurate shots at the enemy, taking them down in seconds. Using a gloo wall to peek and shoot is also a viable strategy.

4) Use Xayne to cause extra damage to the shield

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter at max level can cause 100% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. She is the perfect character to counter Chrono's ability in Free Fire.

Rather than wait for the force field's duration to end, gamers can use her ability to break it down. This will catch opponents off guard and cause them to make mistakes.

3) Cook grenades and throw them

Players can cook and throw grenades at enemies. The moment the force field goes down, opponents will be met with explosive damage.

However, multiple grenades have to be thrown for this work.

2) Force opponents to use the ability beforehand

During an engagement in Free Fire, players can feint an attack and force enemies to use the ability beforehand. Once used, it has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

This will leave opponents vulnerable and force them to rely on gloo walls. Once this happens, gamers can either use grenades, Skyler, or Xayne's ability to destroy the gloo walls and eliminate the target with ease.

1) Stay close with a shotgun

Standing outside the force field with a shotgun is intimidating. Opponents will not know what to do next in this situation. Once the force field is down, whichever way they move, the weapon will hit them.

However, players need to be fast and accurate for this to work. If done correctly, the opponent will be eliminated just as the force field disappears.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

