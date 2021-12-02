Jota vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update

Following the Free Fire OB31 update, a few characters in-game were reworked. Some had their abilities improved, while others received nerfs. Nevertheless, their usefulness in combat cannot be ignored.

Two such characters are Jota and Chrono. One excels in aggressive combat, while the other can protect the entire squad from incoming damage. Who is the better character after the update? Read on to find out.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

A detailed comparison of Jota and Chrono in Free Fire

Abilities explained

Jota's ability

Jota's 'Sustained Raids' passive ability grants players passive healing during combat. When an enemy has been hit, the user will recover a small percentage of HP. Additionally, when an enemy has been knocked down, 10% HP will be recovered.

Chrono's ability

Chrono's 'Time Turner' ability, when activated, creates an impenetrable dome-shaped force field. It blocks a total of 800 damage and lasts for six seconds. The ability has a long cooldown of 120 seconds. Additionally, players will not be able to fire outside while within the shield.

Combat uses

Jota in combat

Jota's primary use in combat is to apply pressure on the enemy. His ability to heal by dealing damage enables players to charge into combat without a second thought. If executed correctly, users will be able to wipe out an entire squad without using a medkit.

Chrono in combat

Chrono's primary role is that of a defender. The force field is great for absorbing damage. It can be used to create a barrier between the enemy forces and teammates. At present, the force field is the strongest defensive barrier in Free Fire.

Verdict

Jota and Chrono are two of the best characters in Fire Fire. However, following the Free Fire OB 31 update, Chrono's ability has been nerfed. This has drastically reduced his combat effectiveness, which makes Jota the better character in-game.

While Chrono still has potential, as of now, he is more beneficial as a defender than an attacker. On the other hand, Jota excels at pushing the enemy team and holding his own in intense gunfights.

With the ability to self-heal and recover vast amounts of HP, he has become a meta character in Free Fire. When paired with Detective Panda, players can become godlike during a match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

