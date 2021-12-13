3 best Free Fire character combinations with using gold

Character combinations are an intriguing aspect of Garena Free Fire. For the uninitiated, players can utilize the abilities of multiple characters at once and gain a strategic advantage during a match. To do this, they must purchase skill slots for a particular character using either gold or diamonds.

However, players can only employ abilities they currently possess, and sometimes, combinations may contain no more than one active ability. Garena has recently made several characters accessible for gold, who may be combined to create a formidable combination.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations list is based on the writer’s preference and in no particular order. Moreover, the abilities mentioned are at the lowest level.

Free Fire character combination using gold

3) Clu + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Clu (Image via Free Fire)

Clu possesses an active ability which is named “Tracing Steps.” When using it, the players will be able to locate foes who are not in a prone or squat position in a 50m range. This lasts for 5 seconds, and then there’s a 75-second cooldown applied. The locations get shared with teammates as well.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to Shirou’s ability, the users hit by enemies in a range of 80 meters get tagged for 3 seconds. The initial shot hit on marked foe has a 50% higher armor penetration. Consequently, a 25-second cooldown gets applied.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro’s Falcon Fervor, individuals’ damage to adversaries increases with distance, up to 5%. Moreover, the damage they give to marked enemies is boosted by 1%.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Dasha reduces the fall damage and recovery time by 30% and 60%. The Partying On skill of the character further lowers recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 6%, respectively.

2) Xayne + Jota + D-bee + Jai

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is best suited for aggressive players in Free Fire. First, users get 80 temporary HP, which reduces with time. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and comes with a cooldown of 150 seconds, along with 40% increased damage to Gloo Walls. At close range, Xtreme Encounter provides an edge.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is used for healing, as his ability replenishes 10% HP for the users after every frag. Users also gain health after inflicting damage using guns.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, D-Bee helps with increased accuracy and movement speed when users fire while moving. The buff for accuracy is 20%, and movement speed is 5%.

Jai's Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

With Jai, the need for ammunition will be reduced as the gun’s magazine will automatically get boosted by 30% once an enemy is knocked down. However, this is limited to a specific category of weapons.

1) A124 + Miguel + Luqueta + Kelly

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124’s ability, Thrill of Battle, can effectively provide a source of health points by converting EP to HP. Initially, gamers can turn 20 EP into HP in four seconds. However, users can only make these conversions every 10 seconds.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel supports A124 very well, as with every kill. Crazy Slayer ability will gain 30 EP for each frag at level one. So, Miguel will get EP, and A124 will be transferred to HP.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta is also perfect for aggressive gameplay. Hat Trick increases the maximum HP of the players by 10 up to 50 for each kill. Having 250 HP throughout the game is a great advantage.

(Image via Free Fire)

Kelly can be used with almost every character combination as she increases movement speed. The team's dash will increase the speed by 1% and later up to 6% at the first level.

Edited by Saman