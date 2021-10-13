5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities after addition of Otho

Characters are a significant part of Free Fire because of their unique abilities. With each update, new ones get added, and following the most recent one, Garena has included two new options — Otho and Leon — both with passive skills.

However, these two characters are yet to be made available in the battle royale title. It is anticipated that the developers will provide more information about them in the coming weeks.

Five most potent Free Fire characters with passive abilities after introduction of Otho

5) Otho

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Memory Mist

Price: Yet to be made available

As mentioned above, Otho is among the newest introductions to Garena Free Fire. Users were previously able to test out the character in the OB30 Advance Server.

After gamers eliminate an enemy, the positions of other enemies within 50m are revealed via Memory Mist. Info on their location gets shared with the teammates as well.

4) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Partying On

Price: 499 diamonds

Partying On is Dasha’s fantastic ability. It has numerous benefits that can enhance the users’ performance.

At the highest level, the damage taken from falls is reduced by 50%. On top of this, the recovery time from falls is shortened by 80%. Furthermore, the recoil buildup and maximum recoil are lowered by 10%.

3) Jai (Microchip)

Jai’s Microchip is available in the store (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Raging Reload

Price: 450 diamonds

Jai (Microchip) was recently added to the in-game store with the OB30 update, allowing users access only his ability.

With Raging Reload, a firearm’s magazine gets refilled by 45 percent when a foe is knocked out. This ability is only applicable to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapons.

2) D-bee

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bullet Beats

Price: 499 diamonds

In July, D-bee was added to the game, and he takes the second spot on this list of best passive abilities in Free Fire.

With Bullet Beats, there is a 15% increase in the users’ movement speed and a 35% rise in their accuracy. However, these two are applied when they are firing while moving.

1) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Price: 499 diamonds

Jota probably has the finest passive ability in Garena Free Fire. Sustained Raids is quite effective in rush gameplay and may be readily utilized in character combinations.

Also Read

When employing guns, the skill recovers some of the user’s HP when they hit an enemy. In addition, knocking out a foe restores a total of 20% of their health.

Disclaimer: All the abilities stated above are at the maximum level of each character, and the choice of character reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer