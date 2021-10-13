Free Fire OB31 update expected release date for Indian server

The OB30 update of Free Fire was published globally in late September, and it received a positive response from the game's community. Airdrop Vending Machine, 6v6 Clash Squad mode in Custom Matches, Replay System (Beta), and other new features were added to the latest iteration for players to relish.

Users are already anticipating the release of the impending OB31 update, as they are always eager for news regarding the battle royale title. The following article looks at its probable release date.

Free Fire OB31 update: Expected release date and more

The present Clash Squad season ends on 1 December (Image via Free Fire)

The most recent Free Fire updates arrived just one day before the conclusion of the Clash Squad Ranked Season, and the current one ends on 1 December 2021.

So, based on this pattern, the OB31 patch for Free Fire is slated to be released on 30 November 2021.

Also, the game's OB30 update went live on 28 September, one day before Gold Royale ended. The current one will expire on 1 December, the same date as the Clash Squad season.

The present Gold Royale ends in a total of 49 days (Image via Free Fire)

During the patch date, the game's servers will be inaccessible for a few hours due to a scheduled maintenance break, as with every other update. Consequently, there will be an error message popping up when players attempt to enter the game.

This maintenance period typically lasts between 9:30 am (GMT +5.30) to 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30).

The previous Advance Server started on 9 September, 19 days before the update (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from that, a Free Fire Advance Server will most likely be offered a few weeks before the update. Similar to all the other ones, users will be provided an opportunity to look at and test out the upcoming features.

However, not everyone is granted access to the test server because there is only a limited amount of space.

Note: The date mentioned above is just the expected date, and Garena is yet to announce an official release date for the Free Fire OB31 update.

Edited by Siddharth Satish