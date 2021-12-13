3 best Garena Free Fire emotes for 199 diamonds

There are many emotes to collect in Free Fire, and buying them from the in-game store is the most common ways for players to get new emotes. There are currently over 25 unique emotes available for purchase, each requiring a specific number of diamonds.

However, not everyone has the resources to spend a large amount of in-game currency, and many hunt for the most affordable options. The lowest price at which the emotes are available is 199 diamonds. Here are the three best ones players can acquire.

Free Fire: Best emotes to buy under 199 diamonds

3) Applause

Applause can be bought for 199 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Remember to always give it up for someone, for their hard work.

Applause comes in third place on this list. After activation, it performs a simple clapping movement, making this classic emote one of the top choices for gamers. They can use it to applaud enemies or mock them.

2) Arm Wave

Arm Wave is an attractive option (Image via Free Fire)

Description: A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles

Dance-based emotes are highly desired by players in Free Fire, and they generally go to great lengths to acquire them. This is a suitable option for such users since it is priced at a low cost of 199 diamonds.

As the name suggests, the characters will perform an Arm Wave once the emote is utilized.

1) Dab

Dab emote takes the top spot on this list (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Follow my moves. C’mon!

Dab, which took the world by storm a few years ago, is also one of the emotes that can be purchased on Free Fire. If the users utilize it during a match, their character will perform two dabs, making it perfect for showboating.

How to purchase these emotes

Step 1: Open Free Fire’s in-game store and visit the ‘Collection’ tab.

Step 2: Press the icon representing an ‘Emote.’ Players can then choose the required emote they want to buy.

Gamers are required to tap here to reach the emotes section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, individuals can tap on the ‘Purchase’ option and complete the payment.

