How to get Legendary emotes like ‘Make It Rain’ in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire provides users with a wide range of items, and emotes are the most desired. They are arranged in order of rarity, with the Legendary ones garnering the most attention.

Make It Rain is one of the most popular emotes in the game, and it was initially added after the Money Heist collaboration in 2020. It recently made a comeback via the Heist Royale event, which concluded on 8 December.

Note: This article lists the currently obtainable Legendary emotes like Make it Rain in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Guide to getting Legendary emotes like ‘Make It Rain’

Endless Bullets

The Faded Wheel offers this Legendary emote (Image via Free Fire)

The Legendary emote is available to players via one of the ongoing Faded Wheels. However, it will be ending very soon.

Gamers have to remove two prizes they dislike from the pool. Later, they can go ahead and spin the wheel using diamonds.

Every reward they receive gets grayed out, meaning that they are guaranteed to receive the grand prize within a total of 8 spins.

Steps to access Faded Wheel

1) After opening Free Fire, press the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

2) Next, tap on the “Faded Wheel” icon, representing the Woodpecker – Red Robster skin.

Gamers can remove the two rewards they do not want

3) They can then remove the two unwanted rewards and start spinning to have a shot at receiving the gun skin and the emote.

Top DJ

This Legendary emote costs 599 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Top DJ is another Legendary emote presently accessible in Free Fire. Users can purchase it directly from the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

Players willing to spend their in-game currency on the Top DJ emote can follow the below steps:

1) Visit the in-game store of Free Fire and tap on the “Collection” section.

2) Subsequently, gamers should press the icon depicting an “Emote”. The list of attainable emotes will appear.

3) Select “Top DJ” and complete the payment to acquire it.

Aside from this, there are other emotes available. Also, users are recommended to wait for the Emote Party event as it provides several options at a lower price.

